KPL clubs defy insecurity to prepare for league matches

There will be no Kenyan Premier League matches, at least until next weekend, following decision by KPL to postpone the same for the second time.

On Sunday, KPL called off matches which were set for Tuesday and Wednesday this week. This came barely two days after KPL had canceled last weekend’s fixtures.

But despite the uncertainty as to when the league action will resume amidst a tensed security situation, some clubs have braved the chilly weather to continue with their training sessions.

Top on the list is Mathare United, who were scheduled to take on AFC Leopards on Tuesday before the clash was called off. Mathare slum is one of the many areas in the country that have experienced tension but that could not bar the ‘Slum Boys’ from continuing with their training.

“We train every day at the Goan Institute Grounds,” a source within the club told Goal.

In Mombasa, Bandari have been conducting training sessions, albeit with a lean squad same as league defending champions Tusker.

This group is expected to be joined by Zoo Kericho, who will resume their daily training on Monday.