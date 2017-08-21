KPL confirm change of venue for Gor Mahia v AFC Leopards derby

KPL reveals that K'Ogalo v Ingwe 'Mashemeji derby' has been switched to Moi Kasarani from Nyayo Stadium this Sunday

Kenyan Premier League have confirmed that the Gor Mahia v AFC Leopards derby has been switched to Kasarani from Nyayo Stadium.

The eagerly awaited match will be played on Sunday kick-off time 3pm.

“Kindly note that the league derby between Gor Mahia (home team) and AFC Leopards (away team) will now be played at the Safaricom Stadium, Kasarani and not the Nyayo Stadium as earlier communicated,” revealed a statement from KPL obtained by Goal.

The statement added, “The match will be still played on Sunday, 27 August 2017, kick-off time 3:00pm. The change has been prompted by the commencement of construction work at the Nyayo Stadium.”

Other matches that have also been moved to Kasarani owing to similar reasons include Sofapaka v Nzoia Sugar (Wednesday, August 23), Gor Mahia v Posta Rangers (Wednesday, August 23) and AFC Leopards v Tusker (Thursday, August 24).