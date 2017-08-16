KPL confirms suspensions for Tusker and Homeboyz players

Kakamega Homeboyz FC defender Charles Momanyi and his Tusker FC counterpart, Collins Shivachi’s one match suspension has been pushed back again.

The duo are suspended for one match each and were set to serve their bans last weekend before the fixtures were canceled by Kenyan Premier League Limited, further pushing their suspensions to the next round of matches.

The affected players will now have to sit out a little longer after this weekend’s fixtures were shuffled again due to various reasons.

Tusker midfielder Humphrey Mieno. More

KPL made further changes to some fixtures, including the clash between AFC Leopards against Tusker which has since been pushed forward from Tuesday to Thursday.

“Please note that Charles Momanyi and Collins Shivachi will now serve their one-match bans during the Round 22 matches against Bandari and AFC Leopards respectively,” confirmed a statement from KPL obtained by Goal.

The two were expected to serve their bans in the round of 21 matches against Zoo Kericho and Kariobangi Sharks respectively.