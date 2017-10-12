KPL debutants, Kariobangi Sharks now target top three finish

Kenyan Premier League debutants, Kariobangi Sharks now target top three finish in their debut season in the top flight.

Sharks latest impressive result was a barren draw against KPL defending champions, Tusker at Ruaraka Grounds on Wednesday.

The newly-promoted side has so far surpassed expectations of many, considering the fact that it has no top tier experience,but despite the good performance, Coach William Muluya has now re-adjusted his target to a top three finish this year.

"At the start of the season, we had an objective of finishing within the first eight positions, that was what we had planned. With a few matches to go, we are within that bracket, actually in the fifth position. We want to try and finish in that position or even within the first three positions. The players are giving their best and I think we will get better."

Sharks have 41 points, 19 less than leaders Gor Mahia who have played one match less.