KPL defending champs,Tusker throws in the towel

The record has since forced Ugandan tactician George Nsimbe to adjust his target with league champions this season

Kenyan Premier League defending champions Tusker FC have conceded they have no chance of defending their crown this season.

With 27 matches in their belts, the Brewers find themselves trailing league leaders, Gor Mahia by a cool 17 points with less than six matches to the end of the season.

The league defending champions are placed seventh on the log with 43 points, a record that has since forced Coach George Nsimbe to adjust his target for the season.

"It is a little tough and complicated for us, we slipped and dropped points in an important stage of the season and that has come back to haunt us. We have I think seven matches remaining to conclude the season, it will be very hard for us to catch Gor Mahia. A Top three finish will be good for us.

"To attain that we have to give our best in the remaining matches, and ensure we win most of them."

Tusker was held to a barren draw on Wednesday by Kariobangi Sharks in a match played at Ruaraka Grounds.