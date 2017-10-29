KPL to engage FKF over congestion of fixtures

The decision comes just a day after the league body postponed matches citing prevailing political situation in the country

Kenyan Premier League will request Football Kenya Federation to surrender the Fifa calendar week set for November 11/12 to stage league matches.

This decision comes hours after the league body postponed this weekend’s matches citing prevailing political situation in the country as part of the reason.

In a statement obtained by Goal, KPL have now stated that they will write to request FKF to spare for them the weekend of November 11/12 so that they can stage matches and help stop straining clubs as the league enters final stretch.

“Kenyan Premier League understands the strain this will have on clubs as the season is set to conclude on Saturday, November 18, 2017, therefore, a request will be made to the Football Kenya Federation to surrender the Fifa weekend of November 11/12 for the scheduling of league matches.

“However, this is not guaranteed as FKF had earlier this year stated that they intend to make use of all Fifa dates. Kenyan Premier League will continue to monitor the situation and stay in contact with the relevant security agencies so as to ensure the safety and welfare of players, technical staff, referees, fans, and other stakeholders in the remaining rounds of matches.”

The nine matches that have been affected include Mathare United v Muhoroni, Bandari v Ulinzi Stars, Kariobangi Sharks v Nzoia Sugar, AFC Leopards v Chemelil Sugar, Sony Sugar v Nakumatt, Western Stima v Posta Rangers, Tusker v Sofapaka, Kakamega Homeboyz v Gor Mahia and Zoo Kericho v Thika United.