KPL and FKF at loggerheads over promotion criteria

According to KPL, only one team should join Muhoroni Youth to the long trek to the National Super League though FKL want three teams relegated

Football Kenya Federation and Kenyan Premier League are headed for fresh-boardroom wars with opinion sharply divided on the number of teams that will be relegated at the end of the season.

With only two fixtures left before the curtains come down to a busy 2017 Kenyan Premier League season, only Muhoroni Youth have already confirmed that they will not be taking part in the top tier league next campaign.

According to KPL, only one team should join Muhoroni Youth in the long trek to the National Super League contrary to FKF's demand of three teams.

Western Stima, with 32 points, would be relegated alongside Muhoroni if the league was to end today.

The power men, will, however, have to fight for their survival in the remaining matches, starting with a clash against Posta Rangers this Saturday, with final fixtures away in Chemelil against the host on November 18th to follow.

Both Thika United and Mathare United are also in danger of slipping to the grass should they tumble in any of the remaining matches.

What is unclear to these teams though, is the exact number of teams to be relegated, with both KPL and FKF pulling in different direction.

FKF boss, Nick Mwendwa said that bottom two teams will get automatic relegation to the NSL with two teams from the lower league gaining promotion.

The third last team in the top tier league will then go for a playoff with the team that shall finish on third place in the NSL acording to FKF.

Ushuru, Vihiga United, Wazito and KCB are all gunning for promotion to the KPL from the lower league.

This is not the first time that the two bodies have entered into supremacy battle.

Last season, both KPL and FKF disagreed on the criteria of prompting some stakeholders to move to court and challenge FKF's decision to expand the league from 16 to 16 teams.

The case will be heard mid-November at the Court of Appeal.