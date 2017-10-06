KPL Golden Boot candidates and Gor Mahia star banned

Waruru will miss Ulinzi Stars’ trip to take on Sony Sugar while Aswani will be out of Nakumatt’s clash against Muhoroni

Stephen Waruru and Kepha Aswani’s will miss their next league matches for their respective clubs.

Waruru, who is joint top with Sofapaka’s Umaru Kasumba, both with 11 goals, is suspended for the next league match. Nakumatt striker, Kepha Aswani, who is joint second with a goal less than leaders, will also have to watch the games from home.

Waruru will miss Ulinzi Stars’ trip to Awendo when they take on Sony Sugar while Aswani will be out of Nakumatt’s clash against Muhoroni Youth at Ruaraka Grounds.

The pair’s absence will give Kasumba a chance to open the gap at the top of the chart should he find the back o the net against Bandari.

Also suspended for the next rounds of matches is Ernest Wendo of Gor Mahia, who will be out for two games against Kariobangi Sharks and Mathare United.

Mathare United are not spared either as they will have to do without Lennox Ogutu and Captain David Owino when they travel to Kisumu next week.

Chemelil Sugar will also have to do without Faraj Ominde and Smith Ouko. The two will sit out for the match against Kariobangi Sharks.

Second-placed Sofapaka has also been hit hard with the suspension of Wilis Ouma, who has one red card and five yellow cards. He will miss Batoto Ba Mungu’s return match against Bandari away in Mombasa and a home game against Western Stima at Narok County Stadium.