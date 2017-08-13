KPL Halfway Review: The rise of Bandari coach Paul Nkata

Kenyans woke up to shocking news of Coach Paul Nkata shifting allegiance to Bandari FC, days after he guided Tusker to a historic double in 2016 season.

Nkata had just joined the Brewers from Muhoroni Youth, a side he had helped to their highest ever finish in the league the previous season.

Prior to his stint with the Sugar Belt side, the soft spoken Ugandan tactician had stayed at Kawangware with Nairobi City Stars having crossed the border to Kenya in 2015 from Uganda Revenue Authority which he handled the previous year.

But despite making a name in the Kenyan football and with a club with big financial muscles, Nkata did the unthinkable when he moved his work station from the busy Capital City of Kenya to the slow Coastal City of Mombasa with a year still left on his contract.

Paul Nkata is crowned KPL Coach of the Year in 2016

His splendid show in 2016 was rewarded with the Kenyan Premier League coach of the year Award after guiding the Brewers to their first double having won both the league and GOtv Shield.

But he would abandon all these to inherit a Bandari side that was just ‘one of those clubs’ in the domestic league, having finished 11th in the last campaign. But that tag has since changed.

Since his switch to the Coast at the beginning of the year, Bandari, has since metamorphosised into a giant slayer.

Sitting fifth in the KPL standing after 19 rounds of matches, Nkata has set up a side that cannot be underrated anymore even as he chases a rare double having booked a place in GOtv Shield quarter-finals to be played in two weeks time.

View photos Tusker coach Paul Nkata is tossed up by players at the final whistle of GOtv Shield final More

Paul Nkata wins GOtv Shield with Tusker in 2016

The Dockers raised red flag when they bundled former champions Gor Mahia out of GOtv Shield in the round of 32 before slaying other giants like Kenyan Premier League defending champion, Tusker and AFC Leopards by a solitary goal in the league.

With only one lose in the last 10 games in all competition, Bandari are just a win away from equaling their 2016 season win record of nine matches.

Under Nkata, the Mombasa side currently boasts of eight wins in the league and a point less than the 30 accrued in the last campaign.