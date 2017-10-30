KPL mid-week match pushed forward

Starved of both cash and form, a limping Muhoroni Youth goes into the match with a dented ego having lost their last match 3-0 to Kakamega Homeboyz

A mid-week Kenya Premier League match between host Muhoroni Youth versus Bandari has been rescheduled.

The kick-off of the Wednesday’s tie that is set to be staged at the Muhoroni Youth Stadium has been pushed forward by two hours.

Kenya Premier League Limited made the changes to the kick off following the heavy downpour being experienced in the upper Kisumu County area, moving the kick off time from 3.00 Pm to 1.00Pm on Wednesday.

Sitting at the base of the table with only 25 points after 30 rounds of matches, struggling Muhoroni Youth will be looking for maximum points when they host the Dockers.

Starved of both cash and form, a limping Muhoroni Youth goes into the match with a dented ego having lost their last league match 3-0 in the hands of Kakamega Homeboyz.