KPL move quickly to reinstate Zoo, Nakumatt back to the league

Kenyan Premier League has moved in quickly to comply with the Court Appeal ruling that reinstated Zoo Kericho and Nakumatt FC to the league.

The Appeal Court quashed earlier ruling by the High Court that the league was illegally constituted.

FKF have already reinstated the two clubs to the league ahead of upcoming matches. Nakumatt now sits 12th on the log with 31 points, three better than Zoo Kericho, who are 14th on the log.

The ruling shot Sofapaka back to second behind leaders Gor Mahia, who have 15 points lead.

Batoto ba Mungu are joint second with Kakamega Homeboyz both with 45 points while Ulinzi Stars moved a place up to fourth with Posta Rangers and champions, Tusker completing the top six positions on 39 points each.

According to the latest standing, Mathare United moved from relegation zone to 14th above Thika United, Western Stima and Muhoroni Youth.