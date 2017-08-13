KPL postpone league matches again

This comes at the back drop of heightened political temperature in the country following disputed General elections

Kenyan Premier League Limited has for the second time postponed league matches which were scheduled to take place mid next week.

KPL have said that clubs raised issues with level of squad fitness stressing that majority of their players are yet to report back to training after travelling to different parts of the country to take part in the exercise.

“Most teams complain that majority of their players are yet to return back from their respective places of voting,” KPL CEO Jack Oguda told Goal.

KPL also shelved weekend matches on a similar reason. This, however, will not affect round of 20 matches which had been rescheduled to the weekend of 19-20 August.

Affected matches are: Nzoia Sugar v Chemelil Sugar, SoNy Sugar v Ulinzi Stars, Western Stima v Bandari, Tusker v Kariobangi Sharks, Zoo Kericho v Kakamega Homeboyz, Mathare United v AFC Leopards, Posta Rangers v Thika United, Gor Mahia v Sofapaka and Nakumatt v Muhoroni Youth.