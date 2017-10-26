KPL postpones league matches for the weekend

The league body have cited prevailing political situation in the country as part of the reason to call off the league matches

Kenyan Premier League Ltd has postponed round of 31 matches that were scheduled to be played this weekend.

In a statement obtained by Goal, the league body have cited prevailing political situation in the country as part of the reason to call off the matches.

The statement stated, “Due to the prevailing political situation in the country which has made it made difficult for some teams to travel to various parts of the country to honour matches, Kenyan Premier League has been left with no other choice but to postpone Round 31 matches which were to be played on Saturday, October 28, 2017, and Sunday, October 29, 2017.

“The nine matches will now be played on Tuesday, November 14, 2017. Round 32 matches, which are to be played on Wednesday, November 01, 2017, will go on as planned.

“Kenyan Premier League understands the strain this will have on clubs as the season is set to conclude on Saturday, November 18, 2017, therefore, a request will be made to the Football Kenya Federation to surrender the Fifa weekend of November 11/12 for the scheduling of league matches.

“However, this is not guaranteed as FKF had earlier this year stated that they intend to make use of all Fifa dates. Kenyan Premier League will continue to monitor the situation and stay in contact with the relevant security agencies so as to ensure the safety and welfare of players, technical staff, referees, fans, and other stakeholders in the remaining rounds of matches.”

The nine matches that have been affected include Mathare United v Muhoroni, Bandari v Ulinzi Stars, Kariobangi Sharks v Nzoia Sugar, AFC Leopards v Chemelil Sugar, Sony Sugar v Nakumatt, Western Stima v Posta Rangers, Tusker v Sofapaka, Kakamega Homeboyz v Gor Mahia and Zoo Kericho v Thika United.