KPL pushes back duo's suspension

Shivachi and Kakamega Homeboyz’s Charles Momanyi were expected to serve a one match ban for various offences this weekend

Collins Shivachi is expected to return back to the Kenya Premier League defending champions, Tusker's squad in the match number 22.

Shivachi and Kakamega Homeboyz’s Charles Momanyi were expected to serve a one match ban for various offences this weekend, but that will not take place after this weekend’s fixtures were rescheduled following the ongoing national election.

“Following the postponement and rescheduling of the 2017 Premier League season Round 20 matches, please note that Charles Momanyi and Collins Shivachi will now serve their one-match bans during the Round 21 matches,” reads a statement from Kenyan Premier League Limited.

Tusker were scheduled to play Bandari FC while Kakamega Homeboyz taking on Sony Sugar.

The two will not serve their bans against Kariobangi Sharks and Zoo FC respectively in the round of 21.