KPL put hooligans on notice, promises tougher sanctions

The disciplinary body now warns that any team that shall be found culpable in breach of this rule will henceforth be deducted

Kenyan Premier League has threatened to impose serious punishment on any club that will be found liable for failure to control their fans.

KPL-Independent Disciplinary and Complaints Committee (IDCC) on Thursday fined Gor Mahia Sh200, 000 after the disciplinary body found them liable for crowd trouble during a chaotic league match in Kisumu.

This was after a section of Gor Mahia fans hurled objects onto the pitch in protest of an equalizing goal by Ulinzi Stars striker Stephen Waruru.

Gor Mahia were leading 2-0 after the break before Waruru’s brace ensured that K’Ogalo shared the spoils with the Soldiers in a dramatic 2-2 draw on July 2 at Moi Stadium.

On Thursday, IDCC dropped the charges pressed against Waruru after finding no evidence to support the claims and instead, fined Gor Mahia for breaching Rules 3.4 (a) and 3.5 (B) of the Rules of Kenyan Football.

“The disciplinary body averred that there was chaos during the match after Ulinzi Stars had equalized with Gor Mahia fans showing their displeasure by throwing objects onto the pitch causing the game to be stopped for 15 minutes,” IDCC said in its ruling obtained by Goal.

The disciplinary body now warns that any team that shall be found culpable in breach of this rule will henceforth be deducted points.

“IDCC will henceforth consider docking three league points from any team whose fans will be found guilty of engaging in acts of hooliganism.”

On August 17, IDCC fined Muhoroni Youth Sh400, 000 for failure to control their fans in a match against Kakamega Homeboyz that was also marred by violence.