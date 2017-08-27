KPL ROUND UP: Mathare United in a dramatic draw, Zoo FC extends Western Stima woes

Gor Mahia loanee, Shaban Kenga headed Bandari into the lead, but his sweet goal was canceled out by a John Mwangi

Mathare United held host Bandari FC to a dramatic 2-2 draw that could have possibly ended the Dockers' dream of challenging for the Kenyan Premier League title.

Gor Mahia loanee, Shaban Kenga headed Bandari into the lead in the 12th minute but his sweet goal was canceled out by a John Mwangi equalizer for the visiting ‘Slum Boys’.

Bandari would then take another lead through Enock Agwanda, but once again, Mathare United canceled out in the stoppage time through substitute, Elijah Mwanzia to earn Francis Kimanzi a point on the road.

The draw pushed Mathare a place up to 15th in the table to 15th while Bandari are seventh with 30 points; 14 points adrift of leaders Gor Mahia.

Meanwhile, Zoo FC bounced back from their recent slump with a massive 3-0 win over Western Stima at the Kericho Green Stadium.

The lose left Stima rooted at the bottom of the table with only 18 points from 21 matches while Zoo are six places above them with 26 points.

Elsewhere, Sony Sugar played a barren draw with visiting Kariobangi Sharks at Awendo Green Stadium.