KPL Round-up: More miseries for Muhoroni Youth

Muhoroni Youth's chances of retaining their place in the top tier suffered a huge blow after falling to Nzoia Sugar, as Bandari hammered Zoo Kericho at Mbaraki, Mombasa.

Chemelil Sugar bounced back from defeats against Sofapaka and Gor Mahia respectively to down Nakumatt FC 2-0 on Sunday in the Kenyan Premier League.

The hosts needed goals from Collins Neto to ensure they bring down the hardworking shoppers.



At Mbaraki Stadium, Mombasa, Zoo Kericho completed their miserable week after falling 3-0 to their hosts Bandari. The Dockers scored their goals through Fred Cosmas, who scored a brace, and substitute Noah Abich.

Elsewhere, Muhoroni Youth has everything to be worried of after falling 3-1 to Nzoia Sugar. Luke Namanda set the ball rolling in the 10th minute before Lawrence Juma doubled the advantage fifteen minutes to the break.

The latter later on provided an assist for Victor Omondi. Muhoroni Youth's consolation was scored by Maxwell Onyango.