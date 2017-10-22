KPL Round Up: Sofapaka lose as Bandari win away

Batoto ba Mungu came into the match with nothing to fight for considering the fact that Gor Mahia had secured the league

Sofapaka suffered a 3-1 defeat in the hands of relegation threatened Western Stima in a match played at Narok.

Batoto ba Mungu came into the match with nothing to fight for considering the fact that Gor Mahia had secured the league a day before, following their 1-0 win against four times champions Ulinzi Stars.

Robert Achema scored a brace in the first half to set the ball rolling for the power men to add on Brian Arasa's strike.

At Mumias Complex, Muhoroni Youth failed to get a point against Kakamega Homeboyz after falling 3-0.

Wycliffe Opondo scored first for the Mike Mururi led side minutes to half an hour mark, before Jeremiah Wanjala made it 2-0 in the 33rd minute. The third goal for the Homeboyz was scored by Francis Ocholla.

Bandari FC defeated Nakumatt by a solitary goal in another match played on Sunday at Ruaraka. A Felly Mulumba strike was all the Dockers needed to end a five match winless run.