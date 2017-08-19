KPL Round-Up: Sofapaka maul lowly Nakumatt as Posta Rangers held

Batoto ba Mungu went second on the log with 34 points after mauling Nakumatt 5-2 in a match played at Narok Stadium

Posta Rangers failed to pile pressure on Gor Mahia after playing out to a one all draw against Chemelil Sugar on Saturday.

The mailmen had fallen by a solitary goal against Nzoia Sugar in their latest outing and a win against the Sugar Millers was vital.

It was not the case though; Philip Muchuma gave the hosts a deserved lead after a quarter an hour mark, but new signing Kennedy Otieno, commonly referred to 'Agogo', ensured the Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo led side get a point away, and condem their opponents to a sixth consecutive winless streak.

At Thika Municipal Stadium, Nzoia Sugar was humbled by the hosts Thika United by a solitary goal. The lone goal was scored in the fourth minute by Onwudi Chibueze, who connected a Said Tsuma pass.

Sofapaka went second on the log with 34 points after mauling Nakumatt 5-2 in a match played at Narok Stadium. It was the second biggest win today after Mathare United had beaten Zoo Kericho 6-0.

Thika United handed coach Nicholas Muyoti second win after defeating Nzoia Sugar 1-0.