KPL round up: Western Stima survival hopes on the line

Sony Sugar showed their intentions to finish on a high this season after downing Sofapaka by a solitary goal

Western Stima's hope to remain in the Kenyan Premier League beyond this season hangs in a balance following Mathare United and Thika United wins.

Stima collected a valuable point against Ulinzi Stars in an entertaining clash at Moi Stadium, Kisumu. Ezekiel Otuoma scored first for the Richard Makumbi led side in the ninth minute after a good work by Mukisa Junior.

However, the soldiers fought back and made things even through Cliff Kasuti in the 38th minute. Churchill Muloma made it 2-1 in favour of the visitors with three minutes to the break, but the relegation-threatened power men equalized later through Robert Achema.

Elsewhere Sony Sugar showed their intentions to finish on a high this season after downing Sofapaka by a solitary goal. Mwana Yema was the hero as Babu Salim’s side bounced from their loss to Thika United last Wednesday.

It is a blow for the former champions who were aiming to finish the season within the top three positions.

Thika United continued its upward surge in the bid to remain in the Kenyan Premier League after defeating former champions Tusker FC by a solitary goal at Ruaraka.

Eugine Mukangula’s 38th-minute strike was all Nicholas Muyoti led side needed to down the brewers.

On Wednesday, Onwudi Chibueze helped the milkmen past Sony Sugar by the same margin.