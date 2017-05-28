KPL roundup: Mathare United fall as Western Stima draw K.Sharks

Only AFC Leopards failed to score as Mathare United concede most number of goals in league matches played on Sunday

Mathare United took their bad performance to five matches when they suffered a 2-1 defeat against newbies Nakumatt on Sunday.

Fresh from last week’s Tusker defeat, the Francis Kimanzi coached outfit were hopeful of getting maximum points against the Shoppers but Nicholas Meja and Kepha Aswani goals in the second-half drove them deep into relegation zone.

Crispin Oduor scored in the 74th minute but the goal simply served as a consolation to the 'Slum Boys'.

At Kisumu’s Moi Stadium, Western Stima toiled to snatch one point from a dominating Kariobangi Sharks with Masoud Juma and Sven Yidah (own goal) scoring the goals.

Zoo Kericho also almost shocked Sony Sugar but the latter fought to secure a 1-1 draw at Kericho Green Stadium. Geoffrey Gichana opened the scoring in the 19th minute before Marwa Chamberi leveled matters in the 40th minute.

In Nairobi, Dennis Mukaisi and Jacques Tuyisenge scored one goal apiece to hand Posta Rangers and Gor Mahia one point each.

Elsewhere at Kinoru Stadium in Meru, hosts and defending champions Tusker beat AFC Leopards by a solitary goal courtesy of Jackson Macharia.