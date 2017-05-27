KPL Roundup: Muhoroni Youth, Bandari draw in different duels

Muhoroni Youth moved from their 3-0 heartbreak at the hands of Nzoia Sugar last week to record a 1-1 draw against Thika United on Saturday at Thika Sub-county Stadium.

The Awasi-based outfit went to the match placed just above the relegation zone and they needed three points to better their position.

Thika United were at position 16 but a last week’s 1-1 draw against Gor Mahia was serving as their motivator ahead of Muhoroni Youth tie. All their players were available for selection save for the suspended Sammy Meja and the newly appointed head coach Nicholas Muyoti was hopeful of bagging three points at home.

During the match, Bliss Kityo scored in the 1st minute before Eugene Mukangula leveled matters 12 minutes later. The result was maintained till the end of the game. Their previous places on the Kenyan Premier League table are also still intact.

Elsewhere at Mbaraki Sports Club, visiting Kakamega Homeboyz held hosts Bandari to a 0-0 draw at a time when Nzoia Sugar registered a 1-1 draw against Sofapaka at Sudi Stadium.

Chemelil Sugar are the only side which won their round 13 league match on Saturday by shocking Ulinzi Stars 2-1. Jeffery Odeny and Victor Majid scored for the Millers while the Soldiers’ consolation was netted in by Oscar Wamalwa.