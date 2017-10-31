KPL set new dates for league matches

KPL also defied the calls to call off the midweek matches set for Wednesday amidst security concerns with the league runners okaying nine matches

Kenyan Premier League round 31 matches have been moved forward by three days to accommodate Harambee Stars’ friendly match against Zambia.

Stars are set to play Zambia on November 14th, forcing KPL to moved the game forward to November 11 with a total f nine matches lined up across the country.

Meanwhile, the round of 27 catch up match between Sony Sugar and Muhoroni Youth which was initially set to November 11 has been moved to Tuesday, November 14, 2017.

Of great concerns are Bandari’s match against Muhoroni Youth to be held in Kisumu County, Chemelil Sugar versus Tusker and AFC Leopards tie against Nzoia Sugar, all set for Mumias.

On Tuesday, Bandari team bus was forced to take a two-hour refuge at Ahero Police station on their way to Kisumu after encountering irate youth who were protesting IEBC’s pronouncement of Uhuru Kenyatta as the President-elect.