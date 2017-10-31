KPL sets date to crown champions Gor Mahia

K’Ogalo clinched a record 16th league title a week ago after they edged out Ulinzi Stars by a solitary goal in Kericho

Kenyan Premier League have set November 18 as the date to hand over the league trophy to champions Gor Mahia.

K’Ogalo clinched a record 16th league title a week ago after they edged out Ulinzi Stars by a solitary goal in Kericho. The fete was achieved with four matches remaining to the end of the season.

KPL CEO Jack Oguda has confirmed to Goal that Gor Mahia will receive the trophy after their final league match against Sony Sugar at Kasarani Stadium.

“The trophy will be handed to Gor Mahia on November 18 after their league match against Sony Sugar. We are now putting all the plans in place so as we have a proper presentation to the new champions in town.”

Gor Mahia will face Western Stima in a mid-week league match at Kasarani Stadium on Wednesday.