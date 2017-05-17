KPL side Bandari forced to release star midfielder

It is understood that Anthony Kimani has gotten a job outside football at Bandari’s mother company Kenya Ports Authority

Bandari have been forced to release midfielder Anthony ‘Muki’ Kimani.

Kpl.co.ke website have reported that Kimani has gotten a job outside football at Bandari’s mother company Kenya Ports Authority hence the decision to be struck of the list of playing unit.

Coach Paul Nkata has also confirmed that the player had been granted indefinite leave from the club. “If a player gets such a job, it is difficult for him to concentrate on football. Especially because he stands to gain a lot from his new job as he looks ahead to his life outside the sport.

"That, together with the fact that he is approaching his sunset years in as far as his football career is concerned, is the reason we made the decision to let him go. So that he can concentrate on one thing,” a club official said.

Kimani, who scored six of the 28 goals Bandari put in last season, has been missing in action this season. Nkata said the decision to leave him out of the team’s plans this year was purely an administrative one for which he played no part. He, however, admitted that his team could have done well with his services.