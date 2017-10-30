Bandari forced to seek for refuge in Ahero

This happened moment after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission confirmed the re-election of Uhuru

Bandari players and staff members were forced to seek refuge at Ahero Police station in Kisumu on Monday.

This happened moment after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission confirmed the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta for another five year term.

The club was traveling by road to the lake side City ahead of their mid-week clash against Muhoroni Youth when hell broke loose immediately after IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati declared Kenyatta as the winner of the repeat polls.

A club official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, revealed the team was forced to chant Tibim! 001 Joho to secure their safety past the numerous road blocks mounted by youths, who were protesting the presidential results.

“We were compelled to camp at Ahero Police station as the players sought safety of the Police. The Police escorted us but left us at the first road block.

“Thank God we managed to go through the four road blocks mounted by the youths after tipping them and telling them we are Bandari FC and chanting Tibim! 001 Joho.”

The weary contingent of 19 players, six technical bench members and four officials, finally arrived safely at Palmers Hotel in Kisumu where they will camp ahead of the league match on Wednesday.