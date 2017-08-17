KPL slashes league goals for Tusker players

The decision which was taken on Wednesday also means that Jackson Macharia and Collins Shivachi assist tally have reduced

Kenyan Premier League has slashed goals for Tusker FC duo Humphrey Mieno and George Mandela.

The duo goals’ against Zoo FC will not account after the KPL Independent Disciplinary and Appeals Committee quashed Tusker’s 2-0 win against Zoo FC and awarded the later the three points following a successful complaint.

Tusker was found guilty of failing to produce players’ cards during their match against the newcomers played at Kericho Green Stadium with Zoo Kericho being awarded all the three-points on a 2-0 margin win.

Following the ruling, Mieno lost one league goal which leaves him with two while Mandela has a goal to his name.

The decision which was taken on Wednesday also means that Jackson Macharia and Collins Shivachi assist tally have reduced to one and nil respectively.

IDCC is the Tribunal for solving disputes in the game of football managed under the auspices of the Kenyan Premier League Limited