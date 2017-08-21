KPL make slight changes to the league fixtures yet again

The league body has made changes to the league fixtures including two matches involving defending champions Tusker FC

Kenyan Premier League has made changes to the league fixtures including two matches involving defending champions Tusker FC.

The fixtures were moved again, to accommodate premier league sides, AFC Leopards, Kariobangi Sharks and Sony Sugar, who are still taking part in GOtv Shield after qualifying for the last four over the weekend.

Previously, KPL twice changed the league fixtures due to the election fever two weeks ago. Tusker’s Round of 20 matches against Bandari has been rescheduled to Wednesday, September 20, while the brewers Round of 21 match against Kariobangi Sharks has been pushed to Wednesday, October 11.

Kariobangi Sharks and AFC Leopards have also had their Round 27 matches against Posta Rangers and Thika United respectively moved to Wednesday, September 20.

Venue of Kariobangi Sharks versus Posta Rangers has also changed from Ruaraka Grounds to Narok Stadium.

Sharks’ clash against AFC Leopards (Round 20) has also been rescheduled to Tuesday, October 17, as well as Sony Sugar tie against Muhoroni Youth which has been moved from Saturday, September 23, to Saturday, November 11, 2017.

Posta Rangers fixture against Thika United which was slated for Wednesday, October 25, has been moved to Sunday, October 24.