KPL: Sofapaka, Nakumatt FC league fixture moved again

The fixture was initially set for Sunday, August 20, 2017, at the Narok County Stadium but will now take place a day earlier

Kenyan Premier League match pitting Sofapaka against Nakumatt FC has been moved forward by a day and will now take place on Saturday, August 19, 2017.

The fixture was initially set for Sunday, August 20, 2017, at the Narok County Stadium but will now take place a day earlier according to latest communication obtained by Goal from KPL.

The stadium will be used by the Narok County Government as the venue for the swearing in of the County boss, on Monday, August 21 and would, therefore, be using Sunday to make preparations for the event.

This fixture was earlier scheduled to take place on Sunday, at the Nyayo Stadium, but was moved to Narok Stadium due to unavailability of Nyayo which will host GOtv Shield quarter-final matches over the weekend.

Batoto ba Mungu are currently placed fourth on the league table with 31 points while Nakumatt are six places down with only 25 points.