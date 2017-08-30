KPL summons Posta Rangers coach to answer to charges

Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo is now facing disciplinary action after he attacked Sofapaka coach Sam Ssimbwa during a league match

Posta Rangers coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo is now facing disciplinary action after he attacked his Sofapaka counterpart last weekend.

Kenyan Premier League have confirmed through a statement obtained by Goal that they have instituted disciplinary proceedings against the former international before the Independent Disciplinary and Complaints Committee.

The statement confirmed, “The League is charging that on Sunday, 27, August 2017, during a KPL match between Sofapaka and Posta Rangers at Narok County Stadium, Omollo poured water on Sofapaka’s coach Sam Ssimbwa.

“The league is also charging that after the said match Omollo punched Ssimbwa in the face contrary to Rules 7.1 (ix), and 7.7 of the Rules of Kenyan Football and is punishable under Rule 7.3 (c) of the Rules of Kenyan Football as well as under Article 50 of the Fifa Disciplinary Code with a ban of not less than 6 matches.

“Omollo has been ordered to appear before the IDCC next week to show cause why disciplinary action shoud not be taken against him.”

Coach Ssimbwa admitted after the match that he was attacked by Omollo, who denied the accusations saying the problem had been solved after the match.