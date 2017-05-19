KPL on the verge of sealing new TV deal

A Free-To-Air broadcaster will be soon unveiled by KPL as a replacement of SuperSport

Kenyan Premier League Limited are out to pen a deal with a new television broadcaster following the exit of South Africa’s SuperSport.

The league managers are in partnership with Spanish La Liga and it has now emerged that one of the key points in their deal is bringing the country’s football back on television.

Nsimbe: Tusker have to win against Mathare United

KPL are simply working on logistics as advised by La Liga officials, who were in Kenya last week, in a bid to make it happen.

This development has been confirmed by CEO Jack Oguda with Free-To-Air broadcasters being a priority as reported by Daily Nation.

"La Liga are our partners now and they have taken an interest to help us get the games back on air. Right now we are getting data locally which we will share with them so that they can give us a way forward.

Posta Rangers advised ahead of Ulinzi Stars tie

"They (La Liga) have advised that giving the broadcast rights to organizations that are Free To Air would be the most viable place to start from and once they get that data they will be able to give further advise on how to package and even approach potential buyers."

It should be rememmebred that Free-To-Air TV channel K24 beamed live AFC Leopards versus Gor Mahia match at the start of May with KPL’s involvement after SuperSport exited.