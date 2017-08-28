KPL vows to discipline Posta Rangers coach after attack

Kenyan Premier League have vowed to take disciplinary action against Posta Rangers coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo if found guilty of boxing his Sofapaka counterpart.

Omollo is said to have landed a jab on Ugandan coach Sam Ssimbwa at the end of their league match played at Narok Stadium on Saturday.

Goal obtained photos of the Sofapaka tactician lying face down, wreathing in pain from an alleged 'punch on the face' as he went for a hand shake with Omollo after a dramatic 1-1 draw.

Posta Rangers coach Sammy Omollo. More

A source within Sofapaka had told Goal on Sunday that they are now considering lodging a complaint with the Kenyan Premier League Independent Disciplinary and Appeals Committee (IDCC) on the "violent conduct" of Posta Rangers boss.

“Our coach was attacked. We have the evidence which we may take to the IDCC.”

KPL CEO Jack Oguda has confirmed that they are waiting for the referee's report before acting. “We are still waiting for the referee to deliver his report from the match.

"We already have in our possession photos of Ssimbwa lying on the ground and we will need further evidence before we make a ruling.

“But definitely if indeed Omollo punched Ssimbwa, then we will take appropriate disciplinary as required by law.”

Kennedy ‘Agogo’ Otieno had given Posta Rangers the lead before Umaru Kasumba restored parity in the 89th minute after combining well with Ezekiel Okare.