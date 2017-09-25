Kroos returns for Madrid's trip to Dortmund

Already without star players Marcelo and Karim Benzema, the European champions can be relieved the Germany international will be available for Tuesday

Toni Kroos has eased Real Madrid's injury concerns by returning to their squad for Tuesday's Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund.

Madrid are without injured stars Marcelo, Karim Benzema (both hamstring) and Mateo Kovacic (adductor tear), but Kroos comes back into the fold after missing the 2-1 victory over Deportivo Alaves with a rib complaint.

Kroos was a pivotal player for Madrid in their retention of the Champions League last season, creating more chances than any other player in the competition.

Dani Ceballos, who scored twice in the German's place against Alaves on Saturday, is also included in the squad alongside Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Holders Madrid lead Group H ahead of the trip to Dortmund, who lost their opening game at Tottenham.