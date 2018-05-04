IPL Cricket: Krunal and Rohit clinch Indians victory

Krunal Pandya and Rohit Sharma put on a sensational batting display to snatch a six-wicket victory for Mumbai Indians at Kings XI Punjab on Friday.

Defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad last time out broke a four-match winning run for Kings XI and they proved unable to defend their 174-6 total in Indore.

Chris Gayle top scored for the home side with 50 but it proved to be in vain, as Krunal and Rohit closed the match in style.

After Suryakumar Yadav laid solid foundations for the Indians' chase with a knock of 57, a stunning 18th over really put the visitors in the driving seat.

Needing 36 from the final three overs, Krunal and Rohit combined for 20 runs from the six deliveries, sending them into 19th over requiring only 16 for the win.

And Mumbai needed only six more balls to wipe out that target - a leg bye for four finishing the job with an over to spare.

The win is just the Indians' third of the season and lifts them off the foot of the table.

SIBLINGS ON SONG

In addition to Krunal's unbeaten 31, Hardik Pandya chipped in for the Indians with 23 from 13 deliveries.

Krunal said: "When I'm playing, he feels pressure outside. When he's playing, I feel pressure outside. The brotherly bond is there.

"The last game, I was upset about not getting the team through. It was simple, anything is chaseable at this ground.

"You're a bit more confident with these short boundaries."

GAYLE FORCE

Gayle has been in fine form for Kings XI this season and had scored 252 runs across four innings prior to Friday's fixture.

The West Indies batsman put on another half-century for the home side, dismissed by Ben Cutting after bringing up his 50.

However, Gayle's innings only included two sixes - down on his average of six per stint in the middle this season - and his performance was not enough to earn victory for the Kings XI.

NOT HOME SWEET HOME

The defeat extends Kings XI's losing run at home to the Indians to five matches, having last beaten them on their own turf back in 2013.