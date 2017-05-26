Kumar Sangakkara hits fifth consecutive first-class century to lead Surrey comeback against Essex

Kumar Sangakkara struck a fifth consecutive County Championship hundred and his 99th career century as Surrey recovered from a dreadful start to post 333-7 against Essex on day one of the Division One match at Chelmsford.

It was another batting masterclass from the player known as 'the King,' who reached the close of play unbeaten on 177.

Having won the toss and elected to bat, a terrible first hour left the visitors in a perilous position on 31-5 against the league leaders.

However, apprentice and master combined to rebuild the innings as 39-year-old Sangakkara - together with 18-year-old Sam Curran - put on 191 for the sixth wicket in what was a record stand for Surrey in matches against Essex.

There were three wickets for Matt Quinn and two for Jamie Porter, but Essex were made to pay after England's Alastair Cook dropped Sangakkara in the slips when the Sri Lankan was still in the forties.

On a glorious early summer morning in Chelmsford, Surrey stand in captain Rory Burns won the toss and opted to bat in what appeared to be perfect conditions.

However, things started to wrong for the visitors as early as the second over of the day.

Quinn, playing in just his second Championship game of the season, had Mark Stoneman caught at second slip to give the hosts the early initiative.

Soon after, Burns skewed a drive off Quinn to Daniel Lawrence, who took a smart catch to reduce the visitors to 9-2.

That brought Sangakkara to the crease but he could only watch as things got even worse for Surrey - right armer Quinn continued his blistering start to the day by removing Scott Borthwick, before Porter got in on the act by clean bowling Dominic Sibley.

Barely half an hour into proceedings, the away side were reeling and they would soon see another batsman sent pack to the pavilion.

Ben Fokes, attempting to bludgeon Porter through the covers, succeeded only in dragging on to leave Surrey in an awful mess on 31-5.

At that point it looked as if Essex would be batting by mid-afternoon but the old master Sangakkara had other ideas.

Ably assisted by number seven Curran, the Sri Lankan demonstrated patience and his usual array of elegant strokes to lead the Surrey fightback.

The Surrey duo succeeded where so many of their teammates had failed, blunting the Essex quicks and offering up precious little in the way of chances as they reached lunch on 67-5.

Shortly after the resumption of play, Sangakkara reached his fifty off 84 balls but there was a touch of fortune about the way he arrived at the milestone.

His leading edge off the bowling of Neil Wagner shot towards Cook at first slip, but despite getting both hands to it the former England captain could not hold on and the ball flew through to the boundary.

It proved a costly drop, with Sangakkara going on to make hay in the afternoon Chelmsford sun. The evergreen left-hander made his way into the 90s untroubled and, although he was beaten outside off stump just three short of his hundred, he brought up his fifth successive Championship ton with an exquisite drive down the ground off Wagner.

At the other end, teenager Curran played with increasing assuredness and freedom as the day wore on in what was a superb supporting role.

Initially watchful, the 18-year-old brought up his fifty off 103 balls before opening up his shoulders to hit three fours in one Ravi Bopara over, then launching a huge six back over Essex spinner Simon Harmer's head.

By the time tea came, the impressive partnership had added 133 runs in the session for the loss of no further wickets.

The evening session began more fruitfully for Essex, with Harmer finally ending Curran's innings by having the youngster stumped by wicket keeper James Foster for 90.

Curran was visibly disappointed at having fallen ten runs short of a maiden first class century, but his record breaking partnership of 191 with Sangakkara had put Surrey back in contention.

Curran's older brother Tom then arrived at the crease, but he was soon back in the hutch after chopping a Bopara delivery to Nick Browne at cover.

However, the imperious Sangakkara continued on his merry way, passing 150 with quick single into leg side off Quinn.

Together with number nine Stuart Meaker, who chipped in with a valuable 43 not out late in the day, the Sri Lankan maestro saw off the second new ball to ensure Surrey ended a thoroughly absorbing day more or less on level terms.