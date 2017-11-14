Kurtley Beale revels in bravado and displays 'budgie smugglers' to the Duke

Kurtley Beale had quite the afternoon in Cardiff on Saturday. First, there was his brazen mugging of Steff Evans to score Australia’s fourth try, which Wales coach Warren Gatland believes decided the contest. Then, there was his comical attempt at scrummaging while flanker Michael Hooper was in the sin-bin that may have even put Jonny May’s efforts against Argentina last year to shame.

But for sheer bravado both acts were trumped by his encounter with the Duke of Cambridge. Royalty meeting rugby players is nothing new. Usually, there is a degree of decorum and ceremony to these proceedings. That, however, is on royal turf. On Saturday night, the Duke strode into the Australian changing room at the Principality Stadium and there he met Beale, fresh from an ice bath, wearing nothing but a big smile and his lucky budgie smugglers.

Apparently, Buckingham Palace officials were scrambling to seek approval of the dozens of selfies taken with the Duke afterwards, but by then Beale had already posted the image on Instagram, which as of Monday afternoon had received more than 17,000 likes.

“It was pretty lucky,” Beale said, “He came in the sheds and said g’day to the boys, which was pretty cool. First time I’ve met him. He is a really good guy, he’s pretty down to earth. He actually threw a few jokes around with Bernard [Foley] and I, saying ‘who had the better tache?’ It was really good fun and it was nice to meet him.

“I love playing in my budgie smugglers, so they were the last things that I was wearing. I just happened to be taking it easy and it was pretty good to have a yarn with him in the sheds. I asked him if he wanted my ones that I had on. I’m sure we’ll be able to organise a pair if he wanted some for Christmas.”

It is Beale’s unpredictability on the pitchthat Eddie Jones, the England head coach, was more concerned about when discussing the playmaker. The 28-year-old has been deployed all over the back line during his career, but on this tour has been moved to full-back to accommodate the absence of the rested Israel Folau.