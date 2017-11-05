Kusal Mendis among Sri Lanka trio dropped for India tour
Kusal Mendis, Kaushal Silva and Nuwan Pradeep have been dropped from the Sri Lanka squad for the upcoming Test series in India.
Mendis has paid the price for a poor run of form, failing to pass 30 in his six innings since making a century against India in Colombo back in August.
Opener Silva has also been omitted following a lack of runs in the series victory over Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates.
Experienced paceman Pradeep misses out along with fit-again duo Asela Gunaratne and Kusal Perera.
All-rounders Dhananjaya de Silva and Dasun Shanaka have been named in a 15-man squad for a three match series which gets under way at Eden Gardens on November 16.
Sri Lanka Cricket also announced that Thilan Samaraweera has been appointed as batting coach on a three-year deal.
Sri Lanka squad: Dinesh Chandimal [captain], Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrema, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Dilruwan Perera, Lahiru Gamage, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Roshen Silva.