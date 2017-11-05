Kusal Mendis among Sri Lanka trio dropped for India tour

Dhananjaya de Silva and Dasun Shanaka come into the Sri Lanka squad to tour India, but Kusal Mendis is a notable absentee.

Kusal Mendis, Kaushal Silva and Nuwan Pradeep have been dropped from the Sri Lanka squad for the upcoming Test series in India.

Mendis has paid the price for a poor run of form, failing to pass 30 in his six innings since making a century against India in Colombo back in August.

Opener Silva has also been omitted following a lack of runs in the series victory over Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates.

Experienced paceman Pradeep misses out along with fit-again duo Asela Gunaratne and Kusal Perera.

All-rounders Dhananjaya de Silva and Dasun Shanaka have been named in a 15-man squad for a three match series which gets under way at Eden Gardens on November 16.

Sri Lanka Cricket also announced that Thilan Samaraweera has been appointed as batting coach on a three-year deal.

Sri Lanka squad: Dinesh Chandimal [captain], Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrema, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Dilruwan Perera, Lahiru Gamage, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Roshen Silva.