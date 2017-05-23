Kvitova to make last-minute French Open decision, on track for Wimbledon

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova is on schedule to play at the All England Club, though she may still feature at Roland Garros.

Petra Kvitova is on track to play at Wimbledon and has not yet been ruled out of making her return at the French Open.

The former world number two said she was lucky to be alive following a knife attack in her apartment in December.

Kvitova had surgery to repair tendon and nerve damage in her left hand and had been expected to be out for six months.

But the two-time Wimbledon champion posted a picture of herself back on court on social media this month.

Kvitova remains on course to feature at the All England Club and will make a late decision over her participation in the second major of the year in Paris.

"She is on track for Wimbledon," the 27-year-old's representative Katie Spellman said in a statement. "She will make a last-minute decision this week about Roland Garros."