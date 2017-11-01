Kvitova pens heartfelt Instagram post after tumultuous 12 months

After being stabbed during a home invasion in December, Petra Kvitova has reflected on an emotional comeback year.

Petra Kvitova took the time to express her gratitude to her friends, family and supporters following the trauma of suffering a knife attack in her home almost a year ago.

The two-time Wimbledon champion suffered potentially career-threatening wounds to her left hand after being stabbed in her Prague apartment in December 2016.

Kvitova defied the odds to return to action as early as the French Open in May, and just her second tournament appearance delivered a title on the Birmingham grass courts in June.

With the WTA stars relaxing in the off-season, Kvitova took to social media on Wednesday to reflect on a tumultuous period in her life.

"I have been thinking a lot about how to explain my feelings on my 2017 season. Sometimes words can't describe enough what we hold in our hearts," she posted on Instagram.

"This season was all about love and emotion. It's tough to write for you how much I appreciated your support, the depth of love from my family, friends and team.

"When I needed you all the most, you were there. Without you and the special people around me, I can't be where I am.

"I am grateful to have a second chance to play tennis again, to compete with the best in the world and to do what I love.

"Thank you for believing in me! 2017 was very very special and will always stay in my heart. And you know what I learned guys? If you have courage, belief, and the right people in your life, anything is possible."