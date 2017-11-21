Kvitova ready for 'second career' to start in 2018

After a hand injury disrupted her 2017 season, Petra Kvitova is relishing the chance to play the 2018 WTA season.

Petra Kvitova is ready to kickstart her "second career" in 2018 as she embarks on her first full season since suffering serious hand injuries in an attack at her home in December 2016.

The two-time Wimbledon champion spent five months on the sidelines as she recovered from the attack.

She returned at the French Open and claimed her first title of the season at the Aegon Classic in Birmingham soon after.

Kvitova suffered an early exit at the All England Club, but was a quarter-finalist at the US Open - where she was beaten by Venus Williams - and is hoping to take momentum into the Australian swing of the tour early next year.

"I know that I have no points to defend in the first half of the year so I'm seeing 2018 as a fresh start and a chance to embrace my 'second career', if I can call it that," she said.

"The conditions in Australia are always great and suit my game so hopefully I can find my best tennis early in the season."

Kvitova has been named in the Sydney International draw by Venus, Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko and US Open winner Sloane Stephens.