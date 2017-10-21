Kvyat set for showdown talks with Red Bull boss Marko

After returning to Formula One for the United States Grand Prix, Daniil Kvyat hopes to have more clarity on his future soon.

Daniil Kvyat intends to sit down with Red Bull boss Helmut Marko after the United States Grand Prix to understand what his future holds.

The Russian is back on the grid in Austin this weekend with Toro Rosso after being dropped for the last two races in favour of Pierre Gasly.

Kvyat, who is part of the Red Bull driver programme, is back in the car this weekend after Gasley was allowed to focus the Super Formula Championship - although his race in Japan was cancelled due to a typhoon.

Where Kvyat will race after Austin remains unclear, with Toro Rosso's 2018 driver line-up still to be revealed, and that is something the 23-year-old will discuss with Marko.

"I will speak soon with Helmut Marko about my current status," he told the official Formula One website.

"I am also looking for answers. But on a busy race weekend it is not the best time to try and find these kinds of answers as you fully focus on the racing.

"But of course I want to know as soon as possible!"

He added: "I have a long-term contract with Red Bull. But of course we have seen that there are opportunities elsewhere with the correct negotiations.

"But the fact is Red Bull and me have a good relationship – and we'll talk when the time is right.

"For sure it is not the best of scenarios where you have to go race by race never knowing if you will sit in the car the next time.

"As a driver you want a certain amount of stability to fully concentrate on your job. I always want to know what is ahead of me."