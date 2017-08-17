Kwanda Mngonyama returns to Sundowns, but Maritzburg United remain confident of striking a deal

The Team of Choice is hoping to negotiate a deal with Masandawana to keep Mngonyama at the club

Maritzburg United are keen on keeping hold of Mamelodi Sundowns defender Kwanda Mngonyama for the new season.

Mngonyama was a notable absentee for Maritzburg in their impressive 1-0 victory over Sundowns in last weekend’s MTN 8 quarterfinal encounter as he was recalled by the Brazilians despite spending pre-season with United.

Nonetheless, Maritzburg’s chairman Farook Kadodia is hopeful that both parties will strike a deal before the transfer window shuts at the end of August.

“The boy is back at Sundowns,” Kadodia confirmed to The Star.

“He was with us for the pre-season but last week Sundowns recalled him. That’s why he didn’t play (in the MTN8 clash with Sundowns),” he explained.

“At the moment, he is busy sorting his future with Sundowns. Hopefully, sanity will prevail. Initially we had an agreement in place with Sundowns. They were going to take Deolin Mekoa and were going to give us Kwanda (Mngonyama), but they changed their mind. We want to retain Kwanda and he is also keen on playing for us,” Kadodia elaborated.

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates were both keen on Maritzburg’s striker Evans Rusike, but Kadodia is adamant that their talisman is going nowhere.

“Rusike is not for sale. Why do you keep on asking me about Rusike? You don’t want Maritzburg to prosper? Are you guys working for Gauteng clubs? Rusike is our player and he is not going anywhere,” he said.