Kwara United announce NPFL camp resumption date

John Obuh's side secured promotion to the Nigerian topflight from the lower division and have set Friday for their camp resumption

Kwara United have announced Friday, October 27 as its camp resumption date for the Nigeria Professional Football League season of 2017/2018.

The Harmony Warriors finished top of the Northern Conference of the Nigeria National League to secure a promotion ticket to the Nigerian topflight in September.

In a statement released by the club, Kwara United will be retaining of 24 players and send 14 packing ahead of the new season.

Top scorer Michael Ohanu, Eze Chidi Ebere, Chukwuemeka Godwin, Onigbari Akeem, Oseni Kazeem, Alebiosu Segun, Magaji Issa, Afeez Yusuf, Bitrus Dada will be retained.

Others are Eyimofe Joseph, Usman Jonah, Alfred Stephen, Oriaku Cyril, Abdullahi mohamondu, Binuyo Lookman, Onyegbula Francis, Odudu Sunday, Ayalogu Ifeanyi, Anthony Wilson, Aminu Awalu, Kelechi Mbonu, Solomon Owello, Isiaka Kabir and Ajunwa Felix.

While those dropped are Philip Asuquo, Orire Lukman, Yusuf Muyideen, Morounfade Adebayo, Abdullahi Ayo, Onyeudo Bishop, Funsho Alamayo, Mohammed Farouk, Abubakar Yusuf, Husseini Faruk, Fripong Daniel, Ahmed Jimoh, Baki Hakeem and Sulyman Sola.