Kwara United defeat Niger Tornadoes in pre-season friendly

The Harmony Warriors were the better side when they faced the Ikon Allah Boys in a tune-up match played at University of Ilorin pitch

Kwara United defeated Niger Tornadoes 1-0 in an all Nigeria Professional Football League pre-season friendly at University of Ilorin pitch.

Kayode Agboola's strike in the 28 minute handed John Obuh's men victory as both sides gear up for the new season.

Agboola's effort rewarded the hosts for their dominance in the first half, while all Abubakar Bala's men attempts to escape defeat were foiled in the second half.

The match came in good time for newly promoted Kwara United and Tornadoes as both teams are expected to compete in the coming eight-team Gold Cup tournament.

They will feature alongside ABS, Rivers United, Wikki Tourists, Lobi Stars, Kano Pillars and Katsina United in the annual preseason competition billed to commence this week in Ilorin.