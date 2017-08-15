Kwara United gain promotion to Nigeria Professional Football League

The Harmony Warriors have sealed a place in the Nigerian topflight after defeating Jigawa Golden Stars on Saturday

Kwara United have secured promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League after defeating Jigawa Golden Stars 3-0 in a Nigeria National League clash.

Red-hot Michael Ohanu scored his third hat-trick of the season to seal the 13th victory for the Harmony Warriors at the Ilorin Township Stadium.

The victory moves the John Obuh's men 10 points clear on the top of the Northern Conference Iog, with three matches to spear and become the first NNL side to gain promotion.

Obuh's side won 13 matches, drew two and only lost four of their 19 games this season, boasting of 19 goals advantage in their impressive campaign.

On their promotion route, they secured four away win against FC Taraba, Kogi United, Adamawa United, and Kaduna United and picked away draws at FRSC and FC Abuja.

Despite sealing promotion to the topflight, the Ilorin based side will still play the three remaining matches to wrap up their campaign in the second division. They will face FRSC, FC Taraba and FC Zamfara in their last three matches.