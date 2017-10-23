Kwesé TV launches with 3, 7 and 30 days subscription plans

Africa’s dynamic broadcaster Kwesé today announced the launch of its entertainment and sports television network Kwese TV in Nigeria. The launch of Kwesé TV brings the very best in premium entertainment, international and African series and movies, award-winning children’s entertainment channels, up to-the-minute news and a diverse mix of exclusive channels for the entire family to enjoy.

“We are excited to launch our dynamic content business in Nigeria, a market that we know is hungry for a compelling alternative pay TV network. At Kwesé we pride ourselves in having selected a strong general entertainment and sports programming line-up which we believe will be well received by viewers of all ages – kids, young adults, men and women, alike,” expressed Elizabeth Amkpa, General Manager Kwesé TV Nigeria.

“Our business is premised on the concept of TV anywhere and everywhere. This means we have made our premium content easily accessible across a number of platforms namely linear TV, mobile and digital platforms, providing unlimited viewing options for our subscribers.”

Kwesé is at the forefront of innovation through pioneering ground-breaking payment options that offer flexibility and convenience in the industry.

“With Kwesé, content is not only accessible through our multi-platform service, but also through a revolutionary payment model. We have pioneered ‘pay-as-you-watch’ subscription packages for premium programminng which enables consumers to purchase three and seven-day subscriptions at N990 and N1,850 respectively, as well as a 30-day subscription option for only N6,275,” added Amkpa.

Subscribing to Kwesé TV is as simple as visiting a Kwesé branded store and purchasing a satellite dish and decoder combo for N10,960 inclusive of installation. What’s more, your first month’s (30 days) subscription to Kwesé TV’s full entertainment and sports bouquet is free! After expiration of this free 30 day pass, Kwesé audiences can continue to enjoy exceptional quality programming at an affordable price of just N6,275 per 30 day pass.