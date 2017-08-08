Kwiatkowski agrees Team Sky extension

Michal Kwiatkowski has been rewarded with a three-year contract with Team Sky following his hard work as Chris Froome's chief lieutenant at the Tour de France.

Kwiatkowski regularly led the Sky train up the mountains during the Tour as Froome claimed a fourth general classification title, the Pole often seen almost coming to a stop as he pushed himself to the absolute limit.

And he was part of Froome's celebration party on the Champs-Elysees as the Briton won the yellow jersey by 54 seconds from Rigoberto Uran.

It was the latest in a string of impressive 2017 performances from the 27-year-old who has also won Milan-San Remo, finished second in the Amstel Gold Race and claimed third in Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

"I'm really happy that I have the opportunity to re-sign for the next three years," he said. "I've had great support from the team for the past two seasons - both last year, when I had a really difficult season, and this year, which has been great.

"I’ve only been here for one and a half years, but it feels like far longer. That's what I need - to feel supported, like part of a family, otherwise it can be difficult.

"I'm really happy to be a part of the Team Sky family.

"I'm looking forward to the future with Team Sky because I believe it's the best team for my abilities and I truly believe I can win lots more races in the future here."

Following his Tour efforts Kwiatkowski was back on the winning trail in Spain last month, claiming victory in the Clasica de San Sebastian one-day race.