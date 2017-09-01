Kyle Edmund’s US Open ends in pain and frustration as he retires hurt against Denis Shapovalov

Kyle Edmund’s US Open ended in pain and frustration here on Friday as the 22-year-old Briton retired hurt in the fourth set of his third-round encounter with Denis Shapovalov. The 18-year-old Canadian, who will be the youngest man to play in the last 16 of a Grand Slam tournament for 19 years, was leading 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 1-0 when Edmund quit with a back problem.

Shapovalov was already starting to turn the match around in Arthur Ashe Stadium when Edmund suffered the injury when serving early in the third set. After treatment it was clear that he was in serious trouble as he struck the ball without his customary power, particularly on serve, and moved gingerly around the court.

The last Briton left in singles competition here had played well enough in the first set but was struggling to stay with Shapovalov even before he suffered his injury. After taking a medical time-out when leading 3-2 in the third set Edmund did not win another game.

“It was such a horrible way to go out,” the world No 42 said afterwards. “It’s a tough thing to go on the biggest court in the world and just feel a bit helpless. What do you do? Do you carry on to the end? But you just go through the emotions and it's a bit of a sorry state.

“You don’t want to pull out straight away, but I thought: ‘Am I going to win two more sets like this?’ But I knew that I wasn't going to win two more sets feeling like that.”

Edmund explained at his post-match press conference that he had suffered the injury while serving early in the third set. “It's an upper thoracic back problem,” he said.

“It just got very sore and very tight and almost locked up a bit. I didn’t feel like I could rotate properly. Hitting in tennis, you obviously need a good rotation. It just seized up very quickly. It was pretty sore just coming off the court. Now everything has cooled down so it’s very stiff.”

When asked whether the injury had been the result of playing so much tennis recently – this was his 10th match in the last 14 days – Edmund said: “Maybe, but it’s all ifs, buts and maybes, isn’t it? There is no crystal ball. Not all injuries are down to fatigue. Some just happen when you’re fresh as well. It possibly might have been down to a lot of tennis, but I can’t say if it was or not, because I’ve been feeling fine.”

In the last 16 Shapovalov will face Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta, the world No 19, who followed up his victory over Britain’s Cameron Norrie by beating Nicolas Mahut 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 to reach the fourth round here for the first time.

