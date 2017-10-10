Kyrgios courts controversy again in Shanghai as Cilic reaches last 16

Roger Federer learnt his Shanghai Masters second-round opponent but Nick Kyrgios dominated the headlines with more questionable behaviour.

Nick Kyrgios risked punishment from the ATP after once again inviting criticism of his conduct at the Shanghai Masters.

The Australian - fined and suspended by the Tour for 'tanking' in a match against Mischa Zverev at this event last year - retired from his first-round meeting with Steve Johnson at the end of the first set, despite showing few signs of discomfort.

During the tie-break, Kyrgios was 4-2 ahead but could be heard complaining about fatigue as well as declaring his intention to forfeit if he went a set down.

He was given a point penalty for swearing and, after Johnson sent an ace down the T to win the breaker 7-5, Kyrgios shook hands with his opponent at the net and left to the boos of the crowd.

Kyrgios subsequently took to Twitter to explain he had been battling a stomach bug over the previous 24 hours, but hoped to resume his doubles campaign alongside Lucas Pouille on Wednesday.

SCHWARTZMAN TO FACE FED

With a first-round bye, 2014 champion Roger Federer enjoyed Tuesday off as Diego Schwartzman and Jordan Thompson battled it out for the right to face the Swiss.

And it was the former who advanced 6-4 7-6 (7-4) after patiently grinding down the resistance of his Australian opponent.

Thompson rescued nine break points across his opening two service games, but it was 10th time lucky for Schwartzman, who broke for 3-2 and served out for the lead.

World number 72 Thompson staved off two more break chances at 5-5 in the second but his respite was brief as Schwartzman claimed the tie-break and a second-round meeting with Federer.

CILIC AVOIDS A SLIP-UP

Marin Cilic faced a tricky opponent in Kyle Edmund, but the fourth seed had more than just the world number 53 to contend with as conditions proved difficult for both players.