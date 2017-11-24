Who is La'Vere Corbin-Ong, JDT's shiny new left back?





Finally the puzzle was revealed who the naturalised player that Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) is recruiting and it's La'Vere Lawrence Corbin-Ong.

Born to a Barbadian father and a Malaysian mother, Corbin-Ong was born in England but only spent a year there before his family moved to Canada.

As a footballer though, his career really started out in Germany. Joining then fifth tier FC Pommern Greifswald at the age of 21, Corbin-Ong can be considered a late bloomer in the sport.

But his progression is a rapid one and with improvements on a yearly basis, Corbin-Ong continually kept taking further steps upwards.

In 2014, German fourth tier came calling and Corbin-Ong made the jump to Berliner AK. Impressing for them with 64 appearances over the course of two seasons, he then made another step up.

Then third tier FSV Frankfurt took a gamble on Corbin-Ong in the 2016-17 season and the left back started in 35 of the 36 matches for the Bornheimer.

It was also his performances in the colours of FSV that caught the eye of Canada national team head coach, Octavio Zambrano who gave Corbin-Ong his first international cap in a friendly match against Scotland earlier this year in March. Because the match was only a friendly, Corbin-Ong could also be selected for Malaysia, if need be.

